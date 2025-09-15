Extreme heat, thunderstorms enter Southern California weather forecast: See the timeline

The Brief Southern California is facing a heatwave, high risk of wildfires, and thunderstorms this week. The extreme weather could lead to new fires, flash floods, and strong rip currents. The heat is expected to peak on Wednesday, with temperatures over 100 degrees in some areas.



Southern California is bracing for a mixed bag of extreme weather conditions this week, including a significant heatwave, a high risk of wildfires, and the potential for thunderstorms and dangerous rip currents.

Timeline:

Warmer temps return

"We're kind of sandwiched in between an area of low pressure and higher pressure inland, and we're going to start to feel that humidity coming up from the subtropics," said FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban.

The warm-up begins on Tuesday and is expected to peak on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some inland areas, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity will accompany the hot weather.

Elevated fire weather conditions

The warmer weather will increase the risk of "plume-dominated fire behavior in the region due to the heat and critically dry brush.

"This is a type of fire behavior where the fire's own plume-generated winds control its spread, which can lead to rapid and erratic fire runs," the NWS said.

Thunderstorms threat

Additionally, there's a small chance of dry thunderstorms on Tuesday, which could spark new fire starts from lightning.

From Wednesday through Friday, the threat of thunderstorms increases, and it could continue on to the weekend, according to the latest forecast.

"If we do get those thunderstorms over the next several days, that could actually be dry lightning that could cause some fires. It will be a little drier and more stable as we get to the upcoming latter part of the weekend into next week, so until then we're really getting a mixed bag in our weather," Quiban said.

Here's a look at the latest predictions from the NWS:

Small chance on Tuesday, increasing Wednesday through Friday (10-35% chance)

Potentially lingering Saturday through Sunday

Thunderstorms with frequent lightning possible anywhere

As the week progresses, the storms are expected to bring more moisture, with a potential for locally strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding.

Officials are reminding the public that if you hear thunder, go indoors.

Dangerous rip currents

You can also expect strong rip currents due to a long-period south swell, especially at south-facing beaches. This will increase the risk of ocean drownings.