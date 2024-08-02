Armed man barricaded inside Exposition Park business
LOS ANGELES - An armed man barricaded himself inside a business after police say he waved a gun at someone.
LAPD officers responded to reports of an armed suspect in the area of 30th and Flower streets near Exposition Park.
A SWAT team was also sent to the location.
Due to the barricade, Metro E (Expo) Line trains are not running between the LATTC/Ortho Institute and Jefferson/USC stations.
Some nearby streets are closed in the area.
