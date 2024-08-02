Expand / Collapse search

Armed man barricaded inside Exposition Park business

By
Published  August 2, 2024 11:43am PDT
Exposition Park
FOX 11

Police respond to reports of armed man in Exposition Park

An armed man barricaded himself inside a business after police say he waved a gun at someone.

LOS ANGELES - An armed man barricaded himself inside a business after police say he waved a gun at someone. 

LAPD officers responded to reports of an armed suspect in the area of 30th and Flower streets near Exposition Park

A SWAT team was also sent to the location.

Due to the barricade, Metro E (Expo) Line trains are not running between the LATTC/Ortho Institute and Jefferson/USC stations.

Some nearby streets are closed in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates 


 