Experts suggest shopping early for Thanksgiving dinner as food prices continue to rise

Experts are suggesting to shop early for the Thanksgiving holiday as food prices continue to rise.

Consumer prices are seeing the biggest inflation surge in more than 30 years. Recent data from the Consumer Price Index show food prices rose 4.6% since September 2020.

Meat prices were up 12.6%, fish and seafood prices rose by 10.7% and there are also increases for fruit, vegetables, cereals, bakery items and non-alcoholic drinks.

People are experiencing high prices for turkeys at grocery stores. FOX 11 shopped around the San Fernando Valley Thursday to compare turkey prices.

Pavilion's turkey prices were $1.99 per pound with a smaller turkey costing $24.38 and a large turkey costing around $45. Ralph's turkey prices had Butterball turkeys at $1.99 per pound and 49 cents per pound with the Kroger brand starting on November 19th. Von's prices were in the middle at $1.49 per pound.

Shoppers said they were surprised to see the high prices and the prices are putting a strain on their wallets.

"We were just talking with all the workers about how expensive it [prices] is and it's crazy," said Daniella.

Sherry, a shopper at Gelson's, said she is not planning to buy a turkey this year, but noticed prices around 49 cents per pound.

"You just have to shop around. If you feel like you have to eat turkey because someone else in history ate turkey then shop around. You can shop around for most things," said Sherry.

