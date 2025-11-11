Local teens find healing through music after devastating fire

The Brief Three local teens who lost their homes in the Eaton fire have formed a band, Exit 23, finding healing through music. Donations helped replace their lost instruments, and a campaign by fellow fire victim Brandon Jay connected them with other teen musicians. Exit 23 has performed at notable venues like the Rose Bowl, supported by Altadena Musicians, which provides mentorship and rehearsal space.



Three local teens who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire have found solace and healing through music. Despite the destruction, they have come together to form a band, Exit 23, and are using their shared passion to rebuild their lives.

What we know:

In January, Hannah, Max, and Inez faced the loss of their homes and musical instruments due to the wildfires. Thanks to donations, they were able to replace their instruments and continue their musical journey.

Brandon Jay, another victim of the fire, initiated a campaign to replace destroyed instruments, which evolved into a project connecting teen musicians.

What they're saying:

"I just remember being like really happy like, oh I can play guitar again," Hannah said.

"Playing alone is not nearly as fun as playing in a band," Max added.

Brandon Jay highlighted the significance of music in restoring normalcy, noting, "It's been really great because it's helping them to get some normality just by like doing something outside of being, you know, the fire, doing something fun, playing music, connecting with other kids."

The backstory:

The Eaton Fire caused significant damage, leaving many families, including these teens, without homes. The community rallied to support them, providing donations to replace lost instruments and offering mentorship through Altadena Musicians.

What's next:

Exit 23 has already performed multiple times, including at the Rose Bowl, showcasing their resilience and talent.

What you can do:

Altadena Musicians continues to provide mentorship and rehearsal space, funded by donations. Those interested in supporting can visit AltadenaMusicians.org.