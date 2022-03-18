Excitement grows for Sunday's LA Marathon

Thousands of runners are expected to take part in the LA Marathon this weekend. Sunday’s 26.2 mile marathon will follow a route from Dodger Stadium to Century City.

Registration is taking place in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium through 7 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Last year's marathon was delayed due to the pandemic, but this year's event is returning to its more traditional March date.

Many of the runners have tackled the course over six times.

Several runners are supporting causes like the Skid Row Running Club, foster kids and the LGBTQ community.

"I’m running to create awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder," said Nico Correa. He was a combat veteran and served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"This is all mental. It’s just me vs. me."

Friday and Saturday are the days runners can pick up their bibs and numbers at the EXPO area at Dodger Stadium.

County health director reminds people to be COVID cautious

Kelly Zirves has run in about six or seven races. She was so inspired she wrote a song about the LA Marathon and she’ll be one of the many performers along the route this year.

"We have more entertainment than we’ve ever had before this year. We are so excited. 26.2 miles is a long way so a little distraction helps. We have a Beatles cover band, Kelly’s Lot, Cirque Du Soleil and others," said Laurie Gestal.

Several road closures are in effect Sunday.

As the last runner passes each closed street that street will reopen. They hope all closures will be lifted by 3:30 p.m.

