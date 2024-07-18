Excessive Heat Warnings issued for Southern California

Another dangerous heat wave is looming over Southern California.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

"Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 112 degrees expected each day," the NWS warned. "Warm overnight low temperatures generally in the 70s."

The warning applies to a large portion of Southern California including the interior mountains, foothills, and valleys.

At the coast, strong rip currents and elevated surf are expected at Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches through Thursday evening.

There's also a risk of isolated thunderstorms and monsoonal showers this weekend for the interior mountains and deserts in the afternoon and evening hours, the NWS said.

Officials are reminding the public there is a high risk for dangerous heat illness especially for the elderly and small children.

Safety Tips

Authorities reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere minutes.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids. Encourage others to drink plenty of fluids, too.

Replace salt and minerals with snacks or a sports drink.

Stay Cool

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible.

If your home does not have air conditioning, go to your predesignated cool location.

Wear lightweight, loose clothing and take cool showers or baths.

Limit your outdoor activity. If you must work outdoors, schedule tasks earlier or later in the day.

Prevent Heat Illness

Check on your friends, family, and neighbors. Help them prevent heat illness. Act fast if you notice someone with symptoms. Anyone can develop heat illness. But, people at greater risk are: