EVNNE explores mature side with 5th mini-album 'LOVE ANECDOTE(S)'

K-pop boy group EVNNE is pushing new boundaries with their fifth mini-album, "LOVE ANECDOTE(S)," exploring a variety of genres to showcase how much they’ve grown since their 2023 debut.

Leader and rapper KEITA took part in writing the album’s final track, "Newest," carefully considering how to highlight each member’s strengths. "For the rappers, this song is based on old-school hip-hop, so I wanted to emphasize that laid-back yet powerful vibe," KEITA said. "I thought it would be interesting to create a new style by incorporating K-pop-style vocals as well."

In the "How Can I Do" music video, each EVNNE member is paired with an object that reflects their personality — a symbolic touch that ties into the album’s playful theme of "flirting."

Although the group didn’t have much time to explore L.A., JIHOO shared that he hopes to catch a Lakers game on their next visit. Meanwhile, JEONGHYEON said he’d love the chance to see Son Heung-min play for LAFC when they return.