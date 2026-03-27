Encino residents slam city's 'temporary shuffle' of RV encampments near Balboa Park

The Brief Encino residents are protesting the city’s "temporary shuffle" of RVs and homeless encampments, claiming a lack of long-term enforcement creates safety risks. While a recent operation cleared 250,000 tons of debris near the Balboa Sports Center, dozens of people living in vehicles remain in the area. The city postponed scheduled RV enforcement today, instead placing "no parking" signs that pushed vehicles into residential neighborhoods and nearby Van Nuys.



Residents in Encino are expressing mounting frustration with the city of Los Angeles over the handling of oversized vehicles and homeless encampments near Balboa Boulevard.

Neighborhood groups argue that recent cleanup efforts offer only temporary relief while failing to provide a permanent solution for residents or those living on the streets.

What we know:

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Fire Department and various neighborhood groups cleared a significant section of the park near the Balboa Sports Center.

This operation resulted in the removal of 250,000 tons of garbage and debris, and housing was offered to dozens of individuals who had been living in the bushes—a site officials linked to multiple fires.

However, residents report that the issue of people living in cars and RVs remains unaddressed.

For a scheduled enforcement action on Friday, the city opted to put up "no parking" signs rather than conducting a full enforcement sweep.

As a result, many vehicles simply relocated to the park’s parking lot or into surrounding residential streets.

Those who decline shelter offers in Encino often move to neighboring Van Nuys, where cleanups occur weekly.

What's next:

City services and local residents are expected to gather later this morning to address the ongoing sidewalk cleanups.

While the city continues its scheduled maintenance, neighborhood groups are pushing for a more permanent enforcement strategy regarding the RVs that have become a fixture of the Balboa area.

FOX 11 has reached out to city representatives for comment but has not heard back.