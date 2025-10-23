Bears spotted roaming Encino neighborhood

The Brief Four bears were spotted in an Encino neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The bear sightings started early in the morning, with some residents reporting hearing unusual animal sounds the previous night. Wildlife officials did not intervene, as they believe the bears are capable of finding their way back to their natural habitat.



A family of bears, including a large bear and three cubs, made their way through an Encino neighborhood, turning the 16000 block of Ashley Oaks into a wildlife watch party.

What we know:

The bear sightings began early in the morning, with some residents reporting hearing unusual animal sounds since the previous night.

While multiple bears have been spotted, it remains unclear if they belong to the same family. Despite the excitement, wildlife officials did not intervene, as they believe the bears are capable of finding their way back to their natural habitat.

What they're saying:

Residents had mixed reactions to the sightings.

"Oh my god, I love bears. I want them to come to my backyard. I'd be so happy," one resident said.

"This is their home. We have a house here, but I want them to be happy and safe and then not hurt anybody," another resident said.

Even former Extra host Billy Bush joined in the search, humorously commenting on the attention the bears received compared to local home invasions.

"It's California. Anything could happen in California," an Encino resident added.

What's next:

While the bears have moved on from Encino, residents remain hopeful for their safety and well-being.