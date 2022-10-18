Employee pistol whipped by thief during armed robbery in Rancho Cucamonga

A jewelry store employee was pistol whipped during an armed robbery in Rancho Cucamonga.

The robbery happened at Gemma's Jewelers within the Terra Vista Town Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, at around 2:40 p.m. Police said two armed suspects entered the store and one of the suspects assaulted an employee. The employee was taken to the hospital for her injuries and later released.

The suspects then ran away from the store, making off with thousands of dollars worth of stolen jewelry. The armed robbery was all captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

Employees who work at the Target next door said they were shaken by the robbery.

"I was just working and pulling some carts and I saw a bunch of policemen and the lady [employee] seemed hurt. It does make you feel a little unsafe knowing stuff like that is happening," Leonardo Franco said. "Even in the video, seeing that they (the suspects) are disguised [is scary]. One of the suspects is in Amazon [jacket], and another looked like security. Clearly they planned this."

Mia Spera, another employee, also voiced concerns.

"Actually seeing the video, that broke my heart," she said. "Honestly when he got physical with her, that was really sad, because you can threaten someone and not even touch them, but the fact that he actually started hitting her, that was like oh my gosh that's really sad."

Anyone with information about this robbery and attack is urged to contact Detective Candace Sanchez, of the Rancho Cucamonga Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the WE-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or on the web at wetip.com.