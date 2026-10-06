Emmy Awards moving to Amazon Prime Video in 2027

The Brief The Television Academy announced a six-year global agreement making Prime Video the exclusive home of the Emmy Awards starting with the 2027 ceremony, ending seven decades of broadcast network rotation. The Emmys will continue to air live in September across 240+ countries and territories, and viewers will not need a Prime Video subscription to watch the broadcast free of charge. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the agreement permits exploring dates outside September to avoid NFL broadcast conflicts, while using Amazon's platform to build a younger, year-round audience.



The Television Academy and Prime Video have reached a milestone six-year agreement making the streaming service the exclusive global home of the Emmy Awards beginning with the 2027 telecast.

What we know:

The Emmy Awards are moving exclusively to Prime Video starting in 2027 under a six-year deal struck between Amazon and the Television Academy.

The agreement brings an end to the "Wheel Deal," a rotating broadcast schedule shared among ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC for three decades.

The show will stream live across more than 240 countries and territories free of charge, with no Prime Video subscription required to view the ceremony.

A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater on September 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The ceremony will remain in September for the 2027 broadcast, and Amazon will incorporate year-round promotion for Emmy nominees on its platform.

What we don't know:

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

What they're saying:

"Television has never been more global, and the Emmys should be a celebration that the world can share," Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said. "Now Prime Video audiences in more than 200 countries will be able to experience the Emmys live with no subscription required."

"For nearly eight decades the Emmys have recognized the best storytelling and talent in television, and we're honored that Prime Video will be trusted as the global home for this celebration over the next six years," said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

"Continuity is a big part of what we’re looking for because the rotating part of it basically meant in many ways that we were starting over every year," Abrego told The Associated Press. "With one partner over six years, we can really learn together and build from year to year together."

"We’re on the clock, we gotta get rolling," Hopkins told the AP. "I think we’re going to be able to increase the viewership over time on this show, age it down, actually bring in a younger audience, which I think is a catalyst to growing. We will have the opportunity throughout the year to be promoting Emmy nominees to our customers as a way of saying ‘Hey, watch these shows, but also watch the Emmys.’"

"The Academy has never defined television by how it reaches your screen or even which screen it reaches," Abrego added. "The goal is to consistently want to recognize excellence wherever it comes from."

"We look at our service as something that’s a hybrid between live and on-demand, and we’ve made live a real priority," Hopkins said.

Regarding potential date changes, Abrego noted, "We had conversations with Amazon, if we wanted to change that date moving forward with time, we could explore it and we would be open to it."

What's next:

The Television Academy and Prime Video will begin planning the production and global distribution infrastructure for the 2027 ceremony.

The organizations will also evaluate long-term scheduling options to avoid conflicts with autumn sports broadcasts like Monday Night Football, while building year-round promotional campaigns to engage global audiences.