Authorities seek public's help in 2006 unsolved murder of Emmery Munoz

The Brief Authorities are asking for the public's help in the unsolved murder of Emmery Munoz. Munoz, 14, was found dead in Boyle Heights on Jan. 25, 2006. Detectives have been unable to identify a suspect or motive in the cold case.



Authorities are asking for the public's help and offering a $50,000 reward for information in the 2006 unsolved murder of 14-year-old Emmery Munoz.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

What we know:

Munoz was found dead in the loading dock area of a business in the 1500 block of Mirasol Street in Boyle Heights on Jan. 25, 2006.

The city has deemed the individuals responsible for this crime as an ongoing threat to public safety.

What we don't know:

Detectives have been unable to obtain any substantial leads in the cold case homicide.

According to the LAPD, the motive for Munoz's homicide remains unclear and there are currently no suspects in the case.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact law enforcement immediately.