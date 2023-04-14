Elton John concert attack: Two men charged with attacking couple at Dodger Stadium

Two men were charged in connection with attacking a couple in their 60s following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in November 2022.

Reece Hopkin, 38, and Chad Reeves, 42, were each charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. Hopkin also faces one felony count of vandalism or destruction of property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Both are expected to be arraigned on May 15.

On November 17, 2022 the couple were in the parking lot about to leave the stadium when they heard a loud noise. The couple's daughter, Nicole, told FOX 11 that a group of people walked around her parents car and someone had hit her dad's car mirror. Her father then got out of the car to see what happened. She told FOX 11 that three or four guys started hitting him; her mother than got out of car to help.

"Her instinct was to get out and help him, and as my mom's trying to pull men off of him, she was grabbed by the back of the head by a female in that group. Before she knew it, the gentleman in the black shirt, black backwards hat (as seen in the video), basically football tackles my mom and my mom just remembers flying and that's it," Nicole told FOX 11 just days after the attack.

Nicole said one man helped her parents and that man also recorded the video, but had a run in with the attackers. According to the DA, Hopkin is accused of grabbing the man’s phone and throwing it on the ground.

The couple suffered brain injuries and broken bones.

"What started out as a night of entertainment and revelry ended in violence. Verbal disagreements should never take such a dangerous turn," District Attorney Gascón said.