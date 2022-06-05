Elon Musk asks why 'leaking' DOJ won't spill Epstein client list: 'Doesn't that seem odd?'

Elon Musk took to Twitter Saturday to ask if anyone was bothered by how quiet the "leaking" Justice Department is when it comes to the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said the DOJ, which grew notoriety for leaking under former President Donald Trump, was remarkably silent about the deceased convicted pedophile.

"Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares," Musk tweeted.

In the tweet, Musk shared a graphic showing "Things I’ll never see in my life."

"Sometimes I think my list of enemies is too short, so," Musk added in a subsequent tweet.

Maxwell, Epstein’s former assistant and lover, was convicted on December 29, 2021, of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.

While Maxwell disputed the impartiality of a juror who failed to disclose he was a victim of sexual abuse, a federal judge denied her a retrial.

Epstein died after an alleged suicide in Manhattan — though the official story is widely disputed — in 2019 while awaiting a federal sex trafficking trial.

On Friday, Musk mentioned Sex Pistols, Pokemon, and Disney Chemtrails in a bizarre series of tweets.

Last month, Musk also garnered tremendous attention on social media when he suggested that he might die "under mysterious circumstances."

