Beth Capaldi: Husband charged with strangulation death of sleeping wife in Bucks County home

A Pennsylvania man is accused of smothering his wife to death as she slept and discarding her remains in two places, including a burial site along the Delaware River where he later led investigators.

Stephen Capaldi, 57, was charged with third-degree murder and other offenses in the killing of his wife of 30-years, Elizabeth Capaldi, in the couple's Sellersville home.

Investigators say Stephen strangled Elizabeth as she slept in an upstairs bedroom and used a pillow to smother her. He then dismembered her body in the basement of the home.

A search for Elizabeth began on Oct. 12 after she was "uncharacteristically" unheard from for two days, Bucks County DA Matthew Weintraub said. One the same day Elizabeth was reported missing, detectives believe Stephen discarded some of her remains in a dumpster in Montgomery County.

Weeks later, on Nov. 5, investigators say Stephen buried some of Elizabeth's remains along the Delaware River near Hog Island in Tinicum Township. He later led investigators to the burial site.

Stephen was arrested and charged after appearing before a Pennsylvania grand jury on Dec. 8 and taking a polygraph test, Weintraub said. An investigation revealed that Stephen "lied to investigators on several occasions and too steps to destroy evidence and hide her body."

Weintraub said he expects Stephen Capaldi to plead guilty to the charges and be sentenced to 20-40 years in state prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he's 77, according to Weintraub.