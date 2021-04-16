Elementary school worker accused of lewd acts with minor, more victims identified, Huntington Beach PD says

article

An elementary school worker is behind bars after he is suspected of lewd acts with a minor, police in Huntington Beach say.

The Huntington Beach Police Department says 58-year-old Charles Jacques had "engaged in lewd acts with a minor on multiple occasions." Following an investigation, police learned that there are additional victims, all underage.

Jacques is charged with forced oral copulation with a minor through force or fear, lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, lewd acts with a minor and child annoyance.

Jacques last worked at Moffett Elementary as an instructional assistant, according to the Huntington Beach City School District. He had been with the school district since 2009.

