California lawmakers to vote on Newsom's redistricting plan

The Brief California Democrats are set to pass a new congressional map to create five winnable seats for their party, directly responding to a similar move by Texas Republicans. California's plan faces a complex process, requiring a legislative supermajority, a special election for voter approval, and a signature from Governor Gavin Newsom. If successful, the move could help Democrats counter Republican gains in Texas and other states in the national battle for control of the U.S. House.



A national political battle over redistricting is escalating as California Democrats are set to approve a new congressional map that could create five additional seats for their party, directly challenging a similar effort by Texas Republicans.

Big picture view:

The national redistricting battle is intensifying, with both political parties seeking to gain an advantage ahead of the midterm elections.

The GOP, which holds the house by a slim margin, is pushing to create more conservative-leaning seats in states like Texas, Indiana, and Missouri.

This strategy is led by President Donald Trump. In response, Democrats are considering similar moves in states like Maryland and New York to counter the Republican efforts.

The GOP often has a freer hand in redrawing maps because fewer Republican-run states have independent redistricting commissions or other legal limits.

Local perspective:

In a direct counter to Texas, California Democrats, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, are scheduled to pass a new congressional map to create up to five new winnable seats.

However, California’s process is more complex than Texas’s.

The map must pass the legislature with a two-thirds supermajority and then be approved by voters in a special November election.

This is because California has a voter-approved independent commission that approved the current map in 2021, and only voters can override it.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, in Texas, the house approved a new map in an 88-52 party-line vote after more than eight hours of debate.

This came after outnumbered democratic lawmakers delayed the vote by fleeing the state for 15 days in protest.

Upon their return, they were placed under round-the-clock police monitoring.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows announced that chamber doors would be locked during the vote, and the Democrats also face a fine of $500 for every day they were absent.

Texas Democrats have vowed to challenge the new map in court.

What they're saying:

Newsom called his strategy a necessary step to counter Republican efforts in other states, stating, "this is a new Democratic party, this is a new day, this is new energy out there all across this country. And we’re going to fight fire with fire."

Former President Barack Obama has backed Newsom’s plan, saying, "I think that approach is a smart, measured approach."

Texas Republicans have openly stated their actions are in the party’s interest.

State Rep. Todd Hunter noted that the U.S. Supreme court has allowed politicians to redraw districts for partisan purposes.