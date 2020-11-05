Election 2020: Lawsuits filed, recount requested by Trump campaign — here’s where they stand

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits in a number of states where the result could mean his defeat in the race against Democratic challengers Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign announced a lawsuit Thursday in Nevada, in addition to previously filed suits in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, as election officials counted votes in several of these undecided states that were crucial to the outcome of the presidential election. The campaign has also requested a recount in Wisconsin.

A judge on Thursday dismissed the Georgia filing by the state Republican Party and Trump's campaign, which had asked him to ensure the coastal Chatham County was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Trump has said he'll take the presidential election to the Supreme Court, but it's unclear what he meant in a country in which vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day — and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

Supporters of President Donald Trump argue with a counter protester (L) on Nov. 5, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

So far, the vote count has been conducted efficiently and without evidence of any misconduct.

Advertisement

Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer on Thursday called the Trump campaign’s lawsuits meritless.

“I want to emphasize that for their purposes these lawsuits don’t have to have merit. That’s not the purpose. ... It is to create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what’s taking place in the electoral process,” Bauer said, accusing the Trump campaign of “continually alleging irregularities, failures of the system and fraud without any basis.”

As of Thursday at 12:45 p.m. ET, former Vice President Joe Biden led Trump in electoral votes, with 248 to Trump’s 214, according to FOX News projections.

Here is a look at the lawsuits that have been filed and recounts that have been requested related to the 2020 election since Election Day:

Michigan

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday to halt the Michigan’s vote count, claiming it did not have proper access to observing the opening of absentee ballots. Biden has won the state, according to projections from FOX News.

The suit was filed in the Michigan Court of Claims. On Thursday, Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled against the campaign after questioning Trump’s attorneys over the evidence that she called hearsay.

Poll watchers from both sides were plentiful Wednesday at one major polling place in question, the TCF Center in Detroit, according to the Associated Press.

Mark Brewer, a former state Democratic Party chairman who was observing the Detroit vote counting as a volunteer lawyer, said he had been at the TCF Center all day and had talked with others who had been there the past couple of days. He said Republicans had not been denied access.

“This is the best absentee ballot counting operation that Detroit has ever had. They are counting ballots very efficiently, despite the obstructing tactics of the Republicans,” Brewer said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi released a statement Wednesday saying that the entire process was transparent.

"Michigan's elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately. At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted," Jarvi said.

RELATED: Michigan Court of Claims judge rules against Trump campaign's efforts to stop counting absentee ballots

Nevada

The Trump campaign filed a federal lawsuit Thursday in Las Vegas, suing to stop the counting of what it calls “illegal votes” in the state of Nevada. It claimed to have evidence that people who are deceased and nonresidents have cast ballots in the 2020 election.

The campaign announced the lawsuit in a news conference in Las Vegas, alleging there are "tens of thousands" of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents.

The Trump campaign was joined in the announcement by former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

RELATED: Trump campaign announces federal lawsuit in Nevada

Pennsylvania

Trump's campaign also filed a lawsuit to halt vote counting in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania over a lack of "transparency." The campaign announced the news Wednesday afternoon, asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene.

On Thursday, a Pennsylvania appellate court allowed the campaign to have its representative as close as 6 feet away from the vote-counting process that is underway at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The Philadelphia Board of Elections has since filed a request for an appeal of that decision in the state's supreme court. FOX News' Eric Shawn reports counting was temporarily halted pending litigation but has since resumed.

There is a pending Republican appeal at the Supreme Court over whether Pennsylvania can count votes that arrive in the mail from Wednesday to Friday, an extension ordered by the state's top court over the objection of Republicans, according to the Associated Press. That case does not involve ballots already cast and in the possession of election officials, even if they are yet to be counted.

RELATED: Trump campaign files lawsuit to halt vote counting in Pennsylvania citing lack of 'transparency'

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said Wednesday that the campaign has “confidence” in the state, and looking at numbers, even with a “conservative estimate,” it believes the president could win by at least 40,000 votes — even if Philadelphia votes for Democratic nominee Biden in large numbers, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

But votes were still being tabulated in the state and a winner had not yet been projected.

Georgia

As Georgia continues to count its ballots, a judge in the state on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and Trump's campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. Chatham County includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Georgia became a battleground state in the 2020 election, coming into play during the presidential race as demographics, particularly in the metro Atlanta area, have shifted.

State Republican Party Chair David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.

The Georgia Secretary of State said there were still about 60,000 ballots that needed to be counted in the state as of Thursday morning.

RELATED: Chatham County judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit

Wisconsin

The Trump campaign said it would ask for an immediate recount in Wisconsin, a state which FOX News and the Associated Press called for Biden on Wednesday.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties.”

The Biden campaign reacted to Trump's recount request in Wisconsin, citing an example of Trump's margins of victory in 2016.

"When Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by roughly the same amount of votes that Joe Biden just did, or won Michigan with fewer votes than Joe Biden is winning it now, he bragged about a 'landslide,' and called recount efforts 'sad,'" campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said.

"What makes these charades especially pathetic is that while Trump is demanding recounts in places he has already lost, he's simultaneously engaged in fruitless attempts to halt the counting of votes in other states in which he's on the road to defeat. This is not the behavior of a winning campaign. Plain and simple, Donald Trump has lost Wisconsin, he is losing Michigan, and he is losing the presidency. Put another way, 'It is what it is,'" Bates said.

RELATED: Trump campaign signals Wisconsin recount request