Elderly woman's body found in freezer inside garage in Riverside

The body of an 87-year-old woman is found in a freezer in a Riverside home.

Authorities told FOX 11 that concerned family members called police after not hearing from the woman for some time.

Police went to the home, located in the 6000 block of New Ridge Drive in the Sycamore Canyon area Sunday and spoke with the elderly woman's 64-year-old daughter who also lives there. The conversation reportedly made police suspicious due to inconsistencies in what she told officers.

A search of the home resulted in officers finding the body in a freezer -- in the garage.

It's not clear how the woman died.

Police said the daughter is not in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional details were not immediately available.

