Elderly man robbed outside Ventura Trader Joe's

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed an elderly man outside a Trader Joe's in Ventura.

The incident happened May 18 around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the store on S. Mills Road.

Photos courtesy Ventura Police Department

According to police, the suspect ran up to the victim, pushed him, and took his wallet from his pants pocket.

The alleged robber ran toward the mall, where he apparently changed clothes.

Police didn't say if the victim was seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ventura police.