3 wanted in armed robbery of 71-year-old man in Highland

Authorities are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a 71-year-old man in Highland.

It happened around noon Wednesday in the 26600 block of 9th Street.

According to police, the victim was approached from behind with a gun pointed to his back. The suspects stole his belongings and ran away, authorities added.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify them or has any further information is asked to contact the Highland Police Department at 909-425-9793 or 1-800-78-CRIME.

