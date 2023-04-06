Elderly couple held at gunpoint, shirts placed over head during home invasion; suspects arrested

Three suspects were arrested in connection with a violent home invasion robbery in Diamond Bar.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, over $22,000 of cash and property were stolen by the suspects.

They forced the victims, an elderly married couple, into the living room at gunpoint, and had shirts placed over their heads, detectives said.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a black Acura; the suspects were then identified as Rynell Verdin, Arturo Gonzalez, and Mattron Brown.

On April 5, multiple teams from Major Crimes Bureau served search warrants in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. During the search, detectives recovered approximately $17,000 cash, three illegally possessed firearms, personal items belonging to the victims, as well cloths and ski masks worn during the robbery.

All three suspects were arrested and booked on robbery charges.

The investigation is ongoing in order to determine if the suspects are tied to other home-invasions in the area.