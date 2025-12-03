Elden Campbell, former Laker and Clemson’s all-time leading scorer, dies at 57

article

Elden Campbell, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1990s and holds the record as the all-time leading scorer at Clemson, died at the age of 57.

What we know:

On Clemson announced his passing on social media on their men’s basketball page.

"We mourn the loss of Elden Campbell, our all-time leading scorer, All-American and three-time All-ACC player, who passed away at the age of 57."

(IG: clemsonmbb)

The backstory:

Following his incredible years playing college basketball, he was drafted by the Lakers as the 27th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft.

The LA native played for the Lakers for his first nine NBA seasons and went on to play for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

He won a championship with the Pistons in 2004.