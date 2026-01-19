El Segundo residents say mosquito infestation has turned life into a nightmare

The Brief For the past two months, residents in El Segundo have been dealing with a mosquito problem they say keeps getting worse. People say they are covered in bites and welts despite repeated efforts to keep the insects out.



Residents in El Segundo say they have been locked in a relentless fight against mosquitoes for nearly two months, swatting and spraying at all hours of the day and night, with little sign of improvement.

Many describe the infestation as overwhelming, saying mosquitoes have overrun yards and made their way inside homes, disrupting sleep and daily routines.

What they're saying:

"The sounds are constant," said resident Truman Hedding, referring to the repeated zap of electric mosquito swatters. "When you get them, it’s the best, most satisfying thing in the world — but it never ends."

Neighbors say children have been especially affected, covered in bites and welts despite repeated efforts to keep the insects out.

"Our kids have been covered head to toe in mosquito bites," Hedding said. "I spend our nights with an electric racquet, smacking mosquitoes just to make sure everyone else doesn’t get bitten."

Residents say they first noticed the surge nearly two months ago, and conditions have worsened since then.

"We are covered in mosquito bites every night," said Samantha Hedding. "My kids have welts. We’re late to school because we’re up until 4 or 5 in the morning killing mosquitoes."

She said the insects have infiltrated homes despite residents’ best efforts.

"These are in our house. Every door is locked, every window is sealed," she said. "If a door opens, we all freak out. The weather has been beautiful, but we can’t enjoy it. We can’t open our windows or doors."

FOX 11 observed multiple mosquito traps set up throughout the neighborhood. One trap, placed just two hours earlier, already contained dozens of mosquitoes.

Residents say the hardest-hit area appears to be the northwestern section of El Segundo, located between Los Angeles International Airport and the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant.

"I’m not a mosquito expert," Truman Hedding said. "I’m just a family man trying to live my best life. I would love somebody to take accountability for why this is happening."

"I don’t know what the solution is," Samantha Hedding said. "I just know we need some help."

El Segundo Mayor Chris Pimentel provided FOX 11 with a written statement addressing the situation, "El Segundo is working aggressively with the City of Los Angeles and Vector Control to find the sources of this massive infestation," Pimentel said. "We are making progress in the northern part of the outbreak and are focused on the six blocks that are still under siege."

Despite those assurances, residents say the problem remains severe.

"It’s an absolute nightmare," Truman Hedding said. "We invest a lot of money to live in a beautiful town like El Segundo. The last thing we want is to stay up all night fighting mosquitoes."

The other side:

FOX 11 has contacted the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant and local vector control officials for comment. As of publication, no responses had been received.