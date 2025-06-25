El Monte Mayor under fire over retaliation scandal

The Brief El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona faced public criticism and was censured by the City Council following a lawsuit settlement accusing her of retaliating against a resident. The lawsuit alleged that Ancona tried to get resident Gabby Leos fired and used a gang member to intimidate her, leading to a $175,000 settlement and public apology. Despite the backlash, some residents defended Ancona, who acknowledged her actions but denied sending a gang member and dismissed the censure as politically motivated.



El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona faced fierce public criticism during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting, as residents voiced outrage over a recently settled lawsuit accusing her of abusing her authority to retaliate against a local resident.

"We don’t elect bullies… we elect leaders," one speaker said. "She’s a bully… she’s a bully," echoed another. The backlash stems from a case involving resident Gabby Leos, who alleged that Mayor Ancona tried to get her fired for speaking out against her. The suit also claimed Ancona used a known gang member to intimidate Leos. The city ultimately settled the case for $175,000 and issued a public apology. "The mayor tried to get a lady fired for speaking her mind. That is not right," said one commenter.

Following public comment, the City Council voted 6-1 to formally censure Mayor Ancona, a move that, while symbolic, serves as an official reprimand. Council members expressed concern over the conduct described in the lawsuit. "No resident should endure retaliation… our community deserves better," said Council member Cindy Galvan.

Despite the criticism, several speakers rose to defend the mayor. "This is a political hit on our mayor," said one supporter. "Mrs. Jessica Ancona is the people’s mayor," added another. "We the people stand with her."

Mayor Ancona ultimately addressed the controversy directly. "I take full responsibility for my actions related to that matter," she said. "In a moment of high tension during a challenging election season, I made a misstep. While my intent was never to cause harm, I now recognize how my actions may have been perceived and the standards to which I, as an elected official, must be held."

She denied ever sending a gang member to intimidate Leos and dismissed the censure as politically motivated.

El Monte Police Officers Association issued the following statement in the wake of the retaliation scandal: