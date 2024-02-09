El Mirage bodies: Authorities seek help in IDing 6th victim killed in remote San Bernardino County desert

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a homicide victim found alongside five other bodies located in a remote part of the San Bernardino County desert.

Authorities described the victim as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 30 and 60, with medium-length, curly black hair and brown eyes. He was approximately 5'5'' and weighed 142 pounds, according to officials.

He allegedly has a tattoo of either the word "Gio" or "Gia" on the left side of his chest, officials said.

The victim is said to have a large surgical scar on the front of his right forearm that extends to the upper arm, a surgical plate in the right forearm.

He also has a large linear scar on the back of his right elbow and forearm, an irregularly shaped scar on his left forearm and a linear scar on his right thigh, authorities said.

Rendering of unidentified victim provided by San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department

The victim was found along with five other bodies in a remote desert area in El Mirage. Detectives responded to the area on Jan. 23 after 8 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from one of the victims, later identified as Franklin Noel Bonilla.

Bonilla allegedly told authorities that he had been shot, but was unable to give his location.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department determined that the call was made from the area of Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road, in the unincorporated area of Adelanto.

Authorities arrived to find five deceased individuals. A short time later, Bonilla was located nearby, also deceased.

All six victims had been shot, authorities said, and four of the victims were partially burned. Authorities determined that the victims had arranged to meet at the location to exchange marijuana.

Five suspects, identified as Toniel Baez-Duarte, Mateo Baez-Duarte, Jose Nicolas Hernandez Sarabia, Jose Gregorio Hernandez Sarabia and Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, were arrested on Jan. 28 in connection with these murders and are currently being held without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904, or Deputy Coroner Carol Fostore at 909-387-2978. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.