El Dorado Fire ignited at gender reveal party near Yucaipa prompts evacuation orders

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Wildfires
YUCAIPA, Calif. - A fire that officials determined was sparked by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party over Labor Day weekend grew to 7,050 acres and prompted evacuation orders in Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. 

By Monday morning, the El Dorado Fire which started Saturday in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road was 5% contained. 

The fire was first reported at 10:23 am on Saturday in the El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the city, officials said.

Amid the heat wave, CAL Fire law enforcement officials determined Sunday that the El Dorado Fire started by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party.

Fire officials reported the fire was burning at a moderate to a dangerous rate of speed. 

Their main concern was the heat as Sunday was the hottest day of the heat wave. Saturday night and into Sunday morning, firefighters say the blaze was extremely active with 300-foot flame lengths. 

An evacuation order was in effect for residents West of E. Potato Canyon, as well as residents in the Oak Glen community from Oak Glen Rd through to Wildwood Canyon Rd. and Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern portion of Yucaipa.

Residents living north of Yucaipa Blvd. and east of Bryant have also been told to evacuate. 

An evacuation warning was also in effect for the Yucaipa bench area. An evacuation center has been set at Yucaipa Community Center.

Officials with the San Bernardino National Forest say all trails of the San Gorgonio Wilderness are closed. The Thomas Hunting Ground and the Santa Ana River Trail between 1S14 and Middle Control Road is closed.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Big Bear.

The US Forest Service has set up a unified command with Cal Fire and Yucaipa Police. 

