EDD payment fraud suspected in California

If you have not received your unemployment money, it may have ended up in someone else’s mailbox.

California’s Employment Development Department officials say they are following up on reports of people receiving EDD mail, addressed to people not living in their homes.

For one man in Murrietta, it was a LOT of mail, dozens and dozens of envelopes. Many of them felt, from the outside, like they were holding EDD payment cards. He did the right thing and turned them over to his Senator, Melissa Melendez.

She is one of several legislators who have been asking for an audit of the EDD office, but the request has been repeatedly denied. The office insists this is not their mistake, but illegal activity by unscrupulous criminals.

Still, if this is fraud, it may be pretty extensive.

Other legislators are getting stacks of mail from constituents all over the state.

Advertisement

Employment fraud investigators are directing people who receive such mail to go to their website edd.ca.gov and report it right away.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.