Eaton Fire survivors to respond to Edison's draft compensation plan

Residents of Altadena who lost their homes in the Eaton Fire are expected to present their own proposal to Southern California Edison (SCE) to help ensure the company's forthcoming claims program is "fair, transparent and inclusive."

What we know:

The Eaton Fire, which occurred on January 7, killed 19 people and destroyed more than 9,400 homes and other structures in Altadena.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against SCE, which is also being investigated by state officials for allegedly starting the fire. SCE has denied any wrongdoing.

In July, SCE announced it would launch a compensation program for those who lost homes, businesses, or rental properties in the fire, with payments also intended to cover total and partial structure loss, commercial property loss, business interruption, smoke and ash, physical injury, and fatalities.

What they're saying:

The Eaton Fire Survivors Network, an organization of more than 200 survivors, will hold a news conference to present a community response to SCE's draft compensation plan.

The group states that many survivors believe their proposal will serve as a "fuller" way to share their experiences and needs, despite SCE having invited input through community sessions and an online forum.

According to a news advisory from the network, "Their goal is simple: to help Edison create a compensation plan that is fair, reasonable, and grounded in what survivors — and Los Angeles — need to recover from the fire."

What's next:

On Thursday, members of the Eaton Fire Survivors Network are scheduled to conduct a 10 a.m. news conference at The Good Neighbor Bar in Altadena.

They will present their community response to Edison's draft compensation plan.

Critics have warned that individuals who participate in SCE's program would be required to forfeit their right to sue and that a payout would be at a reduced rate compared to a potential larger court settlement.

SCE's draft plan considers payments based on a home's square footage and extent of damage.

It also suggests that each death would bring $1.5 million for pain and suffering, and $500,000 for each surviving spouse and eligible dependent, with another $5 million to serve as a premium toward the Edison Fund.