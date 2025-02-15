Expand / Collapse search

Eaton Fire evacuees will soon have new shelter in Duarte

By
Published  February 15, 2025 10:14am PST
Duarte
FOX 11

Red Cross shutting down Pasadena evacuation center

The Red Cross is closing the evacuation shelter at the Pasadena Convention Center, which was opened to people displaced by the Eaton Fire. Several evacuees are concerned, having not yet found more permanent housing.

The Brief

    • A new evacuation center for Eaton Fire victims is expected to open in Duarte soon.
    • The announcement comes after the Red Cross said it would close the center at the Pasadena Convention Center.
    • Several hundred people who were living at the Pasadena center still have not found more stable living situations.

DUARTE, Calif. - Residents evacuated because of the Eaton Fire will soon have a new place to stay, days after the Red Cross announced it would be closing the evacuation center at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Evacuees will soon be moving to the Pamela Park gym in Duarte, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced.

The backstory:

The Eaton Fire broke out in the Altadena and Pasadena areas. Over several weeks, the fire burned more than 14,000 acres, destroyed more than 9,000 structures and killed 17 people.

Since the fire started, the Pasadena Convention Center has been the central evacuation shelter for those displaced by the Eaton Fire.

SUGGESTED: Eaton Fire evacuation center at Pasadena Convention Center to close, several still without housing

Earlier this week, the Red Cross announced it would soon be closing the shelter at the convention center, as the agreement with the facility was coming to an end. 

What we know:

Mudslides hit Eaton fire burn area following powerful storm

Widespread cleanup continues in Altadena after a powerful storm brought flooding and mudslides to the area, bringing more chaos to those impacted by the Eaton Fire.

When the Red Cross announced that the Pasadena shelter would be closing, it wasn't clear where they would move to. 

Hundreds of people living at the shelter still have not found more stable housing options yet.

The Red Cross' agreement stipulated that the facility be returned shortly after the first week in February, according to officials, but the city granted an extension until they could find a new location.

Now, as LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced, the evacuees will be able to move to the Pamela Park gym in Duarte.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the transition will be made official.

The Source: Information in this story is from Los Angeles County officials.. City News Service contributed to this report.

DuarteWildfires