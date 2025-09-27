Local nonprofit donates vehicles to small business owners impacted by Eaton Fire

The gift of a vehicle is helping small businesses in Altadena get on the road to recovery.

The nonprofit ‘The Change Reaction’ partnered with Galpin Ford to donate cars, vans and trucks to families devastated by the Eaton Fire.

The small business owners who received a vehicle took part in a celebration at the Grocery Outlet on Lake Avenue in Altadena on Saturday.

What they're saying:

"We also really just wanted to have a celebration. This whole event was to celebrate the road to recovery and giving back hope and joy in a time when there's so much sorrow," said Kandice Horton-Gomez, a project manager with The Change Reaction.

The Linares family received a work van for their landscaping business.

"With Change Reaction and Galpin Ford and everyone else in the community pushing us forward, we're not just surviving, we're thriving," said Michael Linares.

They had just finished building their home in Altadena. The flames destroyed it, including six vehicles and all their landscaping equipment.

The Coles also received a work van for their power washing company. They lost their home as well.

"It has been an emotional rollercoaster; it has definitely been a test of our faith. Some days we're blessed through it all so it's hard to stay down for long, said Truvonna Cole.

Truvonna Cole grew up in the house they lost. Her husband owns Pig Pen Solutions.

"We lost everything, but we built closer in spirit, in faith and in love and I know we'll get everything back. Material stuff is nothing," said Lafayette Cole.

The Change Reaction is determined to help put small business owners back in the driver's seat.