Easter services, celebrations held across LA County

Easter celebrations in Los Angeles County returned to their traditional outdoor settings after last year's threat of rain forced changes or cancellations to planned outdoor events.

What we know:

Outdoor Easter events resumed in Los Angeles County, including sunrise services at Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Green Hills Memorial Park.

The Midnight Mission hosted an Easter Celebration and Street Fair, serving meals to approximately 2,000 individuals. The Mission expected to serve 2,500 pounds of barbecue chicken, 1,000 pounds of honey-glazed spiral ham, 1,000 pounds of garlic mashed potatoes and 700 pounds of seasonal vegetables topped by 45 gallons of gravy, according to Georgia Berkovich, its chief communications officer.

Singer-songwriter Mark Mackay entertained for the ninth year, performing what he bills as "guitar-driven American music," while the actor Mr. T was invited to "spread cheer and goodwill," Berkovich said.

Indoor services were held at Forest Lawn memorial parks and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

What they're saying:

Midnight Mission President and CEO David Prentice expressed gratitude for the volunteers and staff, saying, "What a wonderful day, the sun is shining, it's beautiful. We've got 2,000 people getting an Easter dinner that they wouldn't have had."

President Donald Trump shared an Easter message, highlighting the significance of Jesus' resurrection.

The backstory:

The feast of the Resurrection of Christ is the oldest and most important Christian celebration. Christians believe that by rising from the dead, Jesus demonstrated his power over sin and death, manifesting his divinity as the Son of God.

According to the Christian Scriptures, Jesus is the long-awaited Messiah who offered his life for the sins of the world as was prophesied in the Hebrew Scriptures.