East Pasadena looking for man leaving food toxic to dogs outside doggy daycare

Officials in East Pasadena are searching for a person who's been seen on camera dumping food toxic to dogs outside a local dog daycare.

In images shared Tuesday, a person can be seen crouching down near a dirt patch outside Dogtopia, dumping food that can be toxic to dogs, including chocolate and grapes. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked for the community's help to help find the man.

"I am outraged that someone is going out of their way to hurt dogs and their unsuspecting owners who are just enjoying a trot down Foothill Boulevard," said Barger. "This person needs to be immediately identified and stopped. Animal cruelty should never be tolerated. This is just plain wrong."

Jacks Vasquez, Dogtopia's general manager, said the person from the surveillance video has been targeting the area of Foothill Boulevard for months, leaving clusters of grapes and chocolate M&Ms on walkways between Sierra Madre and Rosemead boulevards.

"I'm sick to my stomach knowing that someone is doing this in broad daylight," Vasquez said in a statement. "I've been in the animal care and veterinary business for over a decade. I can definitely say that consuming even the smallest amount of grapes can be lethal. Eating chocolate can also make dogs very sick and result in thousands of dollars in veterinary bills. I've been warning customers but am worried the word won't get out to the community at large. I appreciate Supervisor Barger's support and efforts to prevent tragedy from striking."

Anyone with information about the man seen in the video was asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department.