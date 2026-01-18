Man, dog found dead in East Hollywood house fire

The Brief A man and his pet dog were found dead inside their East Hollywood home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A 53-year-old man and his dog died Sunday in a house fire in East Hollywood.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a one-story home at 1323 Kenmire Ave. around 3 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, they observed a fire in one room of the house. Initial reports indicated a person was trapped inside.

LAFD firefighters began searching for the person, only to find the victim dead inside. The victim was only identified as a 54-year-old man. His pet dog also died in the fire.

No surrounding structures were at risk.

Per protocol for fire fatalities, LAFD Arson and LA County Medical Examiner were assigned to the incident.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.