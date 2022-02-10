3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Ventura County

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday afternoon in Ventura County.



The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:25 p.m. about six miles northwest of Santa Paula.



It was recorded at a depth of about 14 miles.





There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



