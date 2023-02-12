Eagles fans at Santa Monica watch party disappointed by Super Bowl loss

Even before the first touchdown, Philadelphia Eagles fans were flying high at Britannia British Pub in Santa Monica during Sunday's Super Bowl LVII watch party.

Many of the same fans have been following the team on the screens here for years.

Over the course of the game, the fans were heard singing the team’s fight song, "Fly Eagles Fly."

Fans were exuberant most of the game. Some were Philadelphia transplants. Others visited SoCal from Philly, like Denise Stein.

Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs overtake lead, defeat Eagles 38-35

Stein said she was happier here at a bar in Santa Monica than paying what ticket sellers were trying to get in Arizona. The cheapest ticket she could find one $5,000, which she said was way too much.

Halfway through the game, party organizer Dan Leonardo told us he did his share of happy screaming at a game he thought it was a good matchup.

"This is what you want. This is what you expected from these two teams. You finally have the two number one teams in the league. We were favored but not by much," he said during the game.

Unfortunately for Eagles fans, the end of the game became a nightmare.

A controversial holding penalty hurt Philadelphia, ending with the Kansas City Chiefs putting together a game-winning field goal drive.

The Eagles fell to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, leaving Philly fans heartbroken.