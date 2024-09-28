E. coli found in water in Jurupa Valley, parts of city under water advisory

Officials in Jurupa Valley issued a drinking water advisory after a water sample tested positive for E. coli.

The Jurupa Community Services District said it found E. coli in a sample from a water source taken earlier this week. According to officials, E. coli was found in the water before the disinfection process. The sample wasn't taken from the district's distribution system, and the source where the E. coli was found was removed from the system.

The JCSD said it's awaiting test results from additional samples, to try and verify their findings. Those results are expected soon, officials said.

In the meantime, the district is advising customers, specifically in Zones 1100 and 1110 to boil water or drink bottled water. A map of those districts is below.

The JCSD is also distributing 2,000 cases of bottled water across the area Saturday, beginning around 10 a.m. Here's where:

Iberia and Space Center courts

Northeast corner of Camino Real and Mission Boulevard

JCSD Headquarters at 11201 Harrel Street

More information about the advisory can be found at jcsd.us/publicnotice/.