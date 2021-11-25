Expand / Collapse search
Video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises SoCal Navy vet with truck

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The holiday shopping season is just getting underway, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is already handing out Christmas presents to his fans.

Johnson shared a video on social media hosting a group of fans to a special screening of Red Notice. During the event, he picked out one of the attendees, Oscar Rodriguez, a Southern California man.  In front of the fans at the screening, Johnson shared Rodriguez's moving story on how the Navy veteran is a personal trainer who also happens to be a leader at his church and provides help and meals to women victimized by domestic violence.

Shortly after the shoutout, The Rock took Rodriguez outside of the theater and showed the Navy veteran his new truck.

The Rock's kind gesture moved Rodriguez to tears.

"You do a lot of good for people, man," Johnson told Rodriguez in the video. 

"I thought this was your truck, bro," Rodriguez responded.

"Now, it's your truck!" Johnson said. "This was my personal truck, it's yours now."

Johnson explained in the post that Rodriguez's story moved him the most in the group of the audience he had hosted in the screening event.

"He deserves a helluva lot more than just me giving him my personal truck," Johnson's Thanksgiving Day post read, in part. "I always say it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice… and Oscar, exemplifies being nice and kind to his core."

