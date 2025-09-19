Dutch Bros Coffee opening 1st location in Los Angeles

The Brief Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open its first location in Los Angeles near the University of Southern California campus. The new coffee shop will feature a walk-up window and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company is known for its energetic "broistas" and a variety of specialty handcrafted beverages.



What we know:

The store, which will feature a walk-up window, will be located at 3726 S. Figueroa Street near the University of Southern California.

Customers can expect a variety of handcrafted beverages, including specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive rebel energy drink, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

The backstory:

Founded by two brothers in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992, Dutch Bros is known for its drive-thru coffee and energetic "broistas."

The company operates over 1,000 locations across 23 states.

Why you should care:

The opening marks the arrival of the drive-thru coffee chain in the Los Angeles area, offering a new option for coffee and other unique beverages.

The new location is also a step in the company's continued expansion, as it grows its footprint across the country.

What's next:

The new LA location is slated to open by the end of this year.