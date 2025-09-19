Expand / Collapse search

Dutch Bros Coffee opening 1st location in Los Angeles

Published  September 19, 2025 9:04am PDT
Food and Drink
LA's very first Dutch Bros Coffee drive-thru is scheduled to open later this year.

The Brief

    • Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open its first location in Los Angeles near the University of Southern California campus.
    • The new coffee shop will feature a walk-up window and is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2025.
    • The company is known for its energetic "broistas" and a variety of specialty handcrafted beverages.

LOS ANGELES - Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first location in Los Angeles.

What we know:

The store, which will feature a walk-up window, will be located at 3726 S. Figueroa Street near the University of Southern California.

Customers can expect a variety of handcrafted beverages, including specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive rebel energy drink, and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

The backstory:

Founded by two brothers in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992, Dutch Bros is known for its drive-thru coffee and energetic "broistas." 

The company operates over 1,000 locations across 23 states. 

Why you should care:

The opening marks the arrival of the drive-thru coffee chain in the Los Angeles area, offering a new option for coffee and other unique beverages.

The new location is also a step in the company's continued expansion, as it grows its footprint across the country.

What's next:

The new LA location is slated to open by the end of this year.

The Source: This information is based on public announcements and corporate information from Dutch Bros Coffee, including details about its founding, mission, and products. The specific location and opening timeline are derived from the company's own project plans, with the draft explicitly stating the new shop is "on track to open in Q4 of 2025" and providing the address.

