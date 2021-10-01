DUI suspect sentenced to 15 years to life for murder of CHP sergeant in Lake Elsinore

article

A drunk driver who killed a CHP sergeant in Lake Elsinore was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison.

Michael Joseph Callahan was convicted in August of second-degree murder for the death of 53-year-old Steve Lawrence Licon.

In April of 2019, Callahan was driving under the influence when he struck and killed Sgt. Licon on the I-15.

According to the San Bernardino Sun, Callahan consumed nearly four 22-ounce beers the night of the accident.

Sgt. Licon was on the shoulder of the freeway writing a ticket when Callahan crossed over the right shoulder and crashed into Licon and the car he pulled over. Licon was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Licon was a 27-year veteran of the California Highway Patrol.

