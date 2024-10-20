DUI suspect arrested after crashing into 6 parked cars in North Hollywood

The Brief A suspected drunk driver allegedly crashed into several parked cars in North Hollywood before trying to leave the scene. Video from the scene showed substantial damage to several cars. The suspect was taken to a hospital; a misdemeanor DUI report was taken.



A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after he tried to leave the scene where he allegedly slammed into six parked cars in North Hollywood, according to authorities.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Fulcher Avenue, just north of Burbank Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to the area on a report of an overturned vehicle.

At the scene, the officers located the SUV on its roof. Video from the scene also showed substantial damage to several parked cars.

The DUI suspect was located and taken to the hospital, where a misdemeanor DUI report was taken. The suspect was eventually arrested.

Their condition is not known at this time.

No other details were immediately available.