DUI suspect arrested after crashing into 6 parked cars in North Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after he tried to leave the scene where he allegedly slammed into six parked cars in North Hollywood, according to authorities.
It happened around 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Fulcher Avenue, just north of Burbank Boulevard.
Police said officers responded to the area on a report of an overturned vehicle.
At the scene, the officers located the SUV on its roof. Video from the scene also showed substantial damage to several parked cars.
The DUI suspect was located and taken to the hospital, where a misdemeanor DUI report was taken. The suspect was eventually arrested.
Their condition is not known at this time.
No other details were immediately available.