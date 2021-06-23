DTown Pizza donating 10% of pizza sales Wednesday to No Kid Hungry LA

Eat pizza for a good cause? Sign me up!

In honor of National Detroit Style Pizza Day, Chef Ryan Ososky, chef and owner of DTown Pizza, said they will be donating 10% of all pizza sales Wednesday to No Kid Hungry LA.

Buddy’s Pizza founded National Detroit-style Pizza Day as a way to celebrate its 75th anniversary of offering thick crust and square slices. In honor of the "holiday" Buddy's has teamed up with numerous Detroit-style pizzerias across the country. Each pizzeria participating will donation a portion of Wednesday's sales to a local non-profit organization.

What makes a pizza Detroit-Style? It starts with the thick and deep crust and its rectangular shape!

Click here for a list of DTown Pizza locations.

