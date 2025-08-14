Federal agents in downtown LA as Newsom unveils redistricting plan

The Brief An immigration raid occurred outside the Little Tokyo venue Gov. Gavin Newsom was speaking at Thursday. The governor announced plans to redraw California's congressional districts to add more Democrat seats in the U.S. House. The move is to counter similar actions in Texas aimed at adding five more Republican seats.



U.S. Border Patrol agents appeared to send a message Thursday by conducting a raid just steps from where Gov. Gavin Newsom provided remarks and unveiled a redistricting plan.

Video from the scene shows at least one person being detained.

"We’re here making Los Angeles safer"

What they're saying:

"We're here making Los Angeles a safer place since we don't have politicians that will do that," U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino told FOX 11. "We do that ourselves, so that's why we're here today."

Bovino said they were on routine patrol in the area.

The other side:

As the raid occurred outside, Newsom and other Democrats gathered at the Japanese American National Museum to announce plans for redistricting California- a move that directly counters the efforts of Republicans in Texas.

"Why else would he try to rig the system? Why else would you make the phone call? He's a failed president. Who else sends ICE, same time having a conversation like this. Someone who's weak, someone is broken," Newsom said during his speech.

Newsom sent a message loud and clear, echoing what U.S. Senator Adam Schiff said by stating, "You have poked the bear and we will punch back."

"We can't stand back and watch this amok or this bankruptcy disappear. We can't stand back and watch this democracy disappear, district by district across all this country, not just in Texas…other blue states need to stand up."

Newsom went on to explain that the new maps will be put before California voters, as the state legislature will take up the issue next week to call for a Nov. 4 special election.

"This is just completely unacceptable," Bass says

Mayor Karen Bass arrived in Little Tokyo after ICE agents departed. She fiercely criticized the federal government for their raid.

"There was no reason in the world for them to come here. They came here in all of their cars to do what? To take somebody who was driving a car and then denying that they took anybody at all. This is a complete provocation. This has nothing to do with safety. In fact, this is the exact opposite of keeping our city safe. We do not need them here and they have no business to come here and provoke this," Bass told reporters as she walked through the area.

"There is no way this was a coincidence," Bass told reporters. "This was widely publicized that the governor and many of our other elected officials were having a press conference here to talk about redistricting, and they decided they were going to come and thumb their nose in front of the governor's face. Why would they do that?"

She called the federal government's actions "unbelievably disrespectful" and what she deemed a "provocative act." She also said their actions are the source of disorder in the city.

"This is just completely unacceptable. This is an administration, and Customs and Border Patrol that has gone amok."