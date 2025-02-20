Teen, 14, faces attempted murder charge after stabbing another teen at DTLA immigration protest

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder for stabbing another teen during a protest in downtown LA. The incident happened during an anti-ICE protest on Feb. 7 near Grand Park. The 17-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.



A 14-year-old boy suspected of stabbing another teen during an immigration protest in downtown Los Angeles was charged with attempted murder, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The backstory:

The stabbing occurred around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Grand Park across from Los Angeles City Hall when a fight erupted during a student-led protest against Trump's immigration policies and ICE.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and treated for a stab wound.

What we know:

The 14-year-old suspect denied the attempted murder charge during his arraignment Tuesday in juvenile court. The defendant's name was not released due to his age. He is due back in court on March 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Caught on Camera :

Video shared days later, showed the moment of the attack, where a person in a black hoodie was seen taking out a knife and swinging at the boy.

Esteban Perez shot the video and said the suspect wasn't a part of the demonstration.

"He was antagonizing the crowd," Perez said. "[It's] very upsetting to see that sort of violence break out." Perez added that the man, seen in a black hoodie, was shouting incendiary comments, and the 17-year-old approached him. That's when the suspect pulled out a knife and attacked.