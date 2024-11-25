Firefighters knock down large fire at commercial building in DTLA

Firefighters knocked down a fire that ignited at a two-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.

An official with the LA Fire Department said the fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Flower Street, between Pico and Venice boulevards.

The official added that flames went through the roof when fire crews arrived.

"With over 80 firefighters on scene at the peak of the battle, crews extinguished the fully involved building in two hours and 33 minutes with no injuries reported," an LAFD spokesperson said in a statement.

"This will remain an active incident through the morning while crews continue to conduct overhaul operations," the statement added.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.