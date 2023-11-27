This is the 'drunkest' city in California, study shows

Cheers!

That sentiment is probably heard the most in the Santa Rosa-Petaluma region of the Bay Area, which was just named the drunkest city in California, according to a new study.

24/7WallSt, a financial news website, looked at the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported heavy or binge-drinking in metros across the U.S.

According to the data, Santa Rosa-Petaluma, located about 1.5 hours north of San Francisco, ranked first in the Golden State with 23.2% adults stating they drink excessively. That's compared to the statewide average of 18.4%, which is the 24th lowest overall compared to the rest of the U.S.

Some familiar with the region may not be surprised, as the area is located in Sonoma County's Wine Country. It's known for its libations among other attractions, such as a wildlife park, its own symphony, and a bustling downtown boasting world-class restaurants, a museum, diverse cultural offerings, and more.

Grapevines at a vineyard in Sonoma County, California, November 27, 2016. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

"Known as the place where wine country meets beer city, Santa Rosa has earned its reputation as the craft brew capital of the United States. From one-of-a-kind sour brews from Shady Oak Barrel House to brewery tours at Russian River Brewing Company in Windsor, it’s time to start planning your beer tasting day. With 12 local, world-class breweries in or around Santa Rosa, there’s a beer waiting here for you," is how it's described on the city's website.

Nearby cities also renowned for its wine include Sonoma, Healdsburg, and the Russian River Valley.

Santa Rosa-Petaluma's population is about 482,650.

Nationwide, the drunkest metro areas in America are in the Plains states, Midwest, and Far West, the study found.

Seven of the biggest binge-drinking metropolitan areas on the list are metros with populations of more than one million people. The Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metro, with a population of 2.8 million, is the largest.

To see the full study, tap or click here.