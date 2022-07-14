Drunk driver measures .525 BAC in Blaine, Minn.

Police stopped a drunk driver recently who was more than six times over the alcohol limit in Blaine.

The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the 30-year-old driver had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .525 when he was pulled over.

A person with a normal alcohol tolerance most likely would have been passed out by that point. The Cleveland Clinic says any blood-alcohol content over 0.40 is potentially fatal and puts the abuser at risk of a coma.

"The impaired driver, who could barely stand up was lucky that his decision to drink and drive didn’t take a life that day," The Office of Traffic Safety concludes.