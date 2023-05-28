Expand / Collapse search

Drugs located inside San Bernardino jail facility: Sheriff

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
San Bernardino
FOX 11

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man has been arrested after authorities discovered drugs inside a San Bernardino jail facility Friday. 

It happened Friday at the Central Detention Center located at 630 E. Rialto Avenue.

According to officials, deputies conducted a search of a housing unit inside the facility and located suspected methamphetamine. 

Authorities identified 28-year-old Raymond Sandoval as the suspect in possession of the drugs. 

No other details were immediately available. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
 