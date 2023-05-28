Drugs located inside San Bernardino jail facility: Sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A man has been arrested after authorities discovered drugs inside a San Bernardino jail facility Friday.
It happened Friday at the Central Detention Center located at 630 E. Rialto Avenue.
According to officials, deputies conducted a search of a housing unit inside the facility and located suspected methamphetamine.
Authorities identified 28-year-old Raymond Sandoval as the suspect in possession of the drugs.
No other details were immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).