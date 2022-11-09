Driver speaks out after pursuit suspect crashes into his car

Multiple people were injured Wednesday after the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle led police on a chase through Los Angeles County.

The driver crashed into multiple vehicles Wednesday morning. First in Paramount, the driver hits cars on the 91 Freeway, injuring one woman in another vehicle. According to Stu Mundel in SkyFOX, the suspected driver was reckless, switching lanes, then transitioning from the 105 to the southbound 605 Freeway, before getting onto surface streets in the Long Beach area.

The driver continued on Norwalk Boulevard. A few miles up the road was 18-year-old Elijah, wo was listening to music, driving his car when the pickup slammed into his car at the intersection of Norwalk and Del Amo boulevards in Cerritos.

Ashley Figueroa, who works at a nearby cell phone store, peaked out the store's front door. "I was scared," she said. "I was worried for myself. I was alone."

After the crash, the suspect jumped out of the car, tripped and fell down. He was treated at the scene and taken to jail. Because of the first collision, he faces potential hit-and-run charges as well as felony evading and charges related to the stolen vehicle.

At the crash scene, Elijah was able to get out of his car as well. He said he was feeling good, but told reporters, "I just wish you didn’t hit my car… I wish you would’ve done that somewhere else."