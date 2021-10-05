Driver of allegedly stolen vehicle accused of causing deadly 4-car crash arrested

Police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of causing a deadly four-car crash earlier this week in a stolen SUV, authorities said.

Abraham Espinoza Velasco was behind bars Thursday, accused of being behind the wheel of the stolen Range Rover that caused a deadly crash crash Tuesday morning in North Hills.

Velasco was charged with murder and his bail was set at $1 million.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Nordhoff St. and Hayvenhurst Ave.

Captain Aaron Ponce with the Los Angeles Police Department said that the driver of a Range Rover, which was reported stolen two days prior from the Hollywood area, ran a red light and collided with three vehicles.

The crash left two people entrapped in their vehicles. Firefighters extricated an adult male from one vehicle and transported him in critical condition. One adult female in a vehicle was beyond medical help and declared dead at the scene.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The deceased driver was reportedly a woman in her 60s. Her identity has not been released pending family notification.

Ponce said that two suspects were in the Range Rover at the time of the crash and they both ran from the scene on foot. Authorities have not stated whether the second suspect has been arrested.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.